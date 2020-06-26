409 South HIGHLAND Avenue

Amenities

Secluded behind lush greenery and a romantic gate awaits this stunning, 1920s Spanish dream. Situated in Hancock Park, the home is located just moments from the Wilshire Country Club, local shops, restaurants and more. An inviting living room greets you with beautiful crown molding details, oversized windows and brick fireplace. Light & bright, the kitchen boasts a butcher block center island, farmhouse sink, top-of-the-line appliances & elegant white cabinetry. The luxurious & spacious master features grand windows for an abundance of natural light, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & a marble bath with sleek wood accents, glass shower, soaker tub & dual sink vanity. Feel as if you are in a tropical locale, in the resort-like yard, enveloped by mature palms w/ a sparkling pool/spa, firepit & pergola. Additional amenities include guest rooms, bonus room/den for playroom or office, detached guest house, formal dining room and more. This Hancock Park gem is truly a rare offering.