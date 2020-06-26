All apartments in Los Angeles
409 South HIGHLAND Avenue

409 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

409 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Secluded behind lush greenery and a romantic gate awaits this stunning, 1920s Spanish dream. Situated in Hancock Park, the home is located just moments from the Wilshire Country Club, local shops, restaurants and more. An inviting living room greets you with beautiful crown molding details, oversized windows and brick fireplace. Light & bright, the kitchen boasts a butcher block center island, farmhouse sink, top-of-the-line appliances & elegant white cabinetry. The luxurious & spacious master features grand windows for an abundance of natural light, walk-in closet w/ built-ins & a marble bath with sleek wood accents, glass shower, soaker tub & dual sink vanity. Feel as if you are in a tropical locale, in the resort-like yard, enveloped by mature palms w/ a sparkling pool/spa, firepit & pergola. Additional amenities include guest rooms, bonus room/den for playroom or office, detached guest house, formal dining room and more. This Hancock Park gem is truly a rare offering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
409 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue has a pool.
Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 409 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.

