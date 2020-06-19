All apartments in Los Angeles
408 SYCAMORE Road
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

408 SYCAMORE Road

408 Sycamore Road · No Longer Available
Location

408 Sycamore Road, Los Angeles, CA 90402
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available April 12th for 4 months Short Term furnished rental craftsman style house built by Frank E. Bundy in 1913. This special property offers two bedrooms one bath in the main house ordained with a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes granite counters, Viking stove, SubZero Fridge, and opens to the living, dining area, brick patio and rear gardens. Also include is also a gracious detached guest house including a bathroom, laundry, and double French doors also opening to the garden. The property is in close proximity to Santa Monica Canyon restaurants, Ocean Ave, State Beach, Canyon Elementary School, Will Rogers State Park and the Palisades Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 SYCAMORE Road have any available units?
408 SYCAMORE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 408 SYCAMORE Road have?
Some of 408 SYCAMORE Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 SYCAMORE Road currently offering any rent specials?
408 SYCAMORE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 SYCAMORE Road pet-friendly?
No, 408 SYCAMORE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 408 SYCAMORE Road offer parking?
Yes, 408 SYCAMORE Road offers parking.
Does 408 SYCAMORE Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 SYCAMORE Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 SYCAMORE Road have a pool?
No, 408 SYCAMORE Road does not have a pool.
Does 408 SYCAMORE Road have accessible units?
No, 408 SYCAMORE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 408 SYCAMORE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 SYCAMORE Road has units with dishwashers.
