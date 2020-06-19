408 SYCAMORE Road

Amenities

Available April 12th for 4 months Short Term furnished rental craftsman style house built by Frank E. Bundy in 1913. This special property offers two bedrooms one bath in the main house ordained with a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The kitchen includes granite counters, Viking stove, SubZero Fridge, and opens to the living, dining area, brick patio and rear gardens. Also include is also a gracious detached guest house including a bathroom, laundry, and double French doors also opening to the garden. The property is in close proximity to Santa Monica Canyon restaurants, Ocean Ave, State Beach, Canyon Elementary School, Will Rogers State Park and the Palisades Village!