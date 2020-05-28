4070 GARDEN Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous Spanish home with designer finishes available for lease in Atwater Village! Enter the garden gate and up the front path through mature landscaping and proceed into the charming living room with leaded glass windows, custom curtains, + built-in shelving. The light filled dining room features a dramatic light fixture, leading into the kitchen with La Cornue range + hood, marble countertops and custom cabinetry, including a hidden Thermador refrigerator + Bosch dishwasher. Adjoining the kitchen, find a library/office with tons of built-in shelving to house your books + decorative objects. A central hall leads to two bedrooms + hall bath, continuing to the master suite featuring a wall of closets + organization, stunning bathroom, and French doors leading to a vine covered deck. The garden beyond beckons with multiple areas for al fresco dining and entertaining. The converted garage houses a laundry room, bonus space and additional storage. All this just moments from the best restaurants and shops on Los Feliz and Glendale Blvds!