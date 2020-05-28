All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

4070 GARDEN Avenue

4070 Garden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4070 Garden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeous Spanish home with designer finishes available for lease in Atwater Village! Enter the garden gate and up the front path through mature landscaping and proceed into the charming living room with leaded glass windows, custom curtains, + built-in shelving. The light filled dining room features a dramatic light fixture, leading into the kitchen with La Cornue range + hood, marble countertops and custom cabinetry, including a hidden Thermador refrigerator + Bosch dishwasher. Adjoining the kitchen, find a library/office with tons of built-in shelving to house your books + decorative objects. A central hall leads to two bedrooms + hall bath, continuing to the master suite featuring a wall of closets + organization, stunning bathroom, and French doors leading to a vine covered deck. The garden beyond beckons with multiple areas for al fresco dining and entertaining. The converted garage houses a laundry room, bonus space and additional storage. All this just moments from the best restaurants and shops on Los Feliz and Glendale Blvds!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have any available units?
4070 GARDEN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have?
Some of 4070 GARDEN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4070 GARDEN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4070 GARDEN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4070 GARDEN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4070 GARDEN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4070 GARDEN Avenue offers parking.
Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4070 GARDEN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have a pool?
No, 4070 GARDEN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4070 GARDEN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4070 GARDEN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4070 GARDEN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
