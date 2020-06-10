407 Ulysses Street

Amenities
Cozy 2 Bedroom and 1 bath house with backyard in Cypress Park - For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com
Spacious 2 Bedroom and 1 bath house in Cypress Park one block from Figueroa St.
Features include :
-Large living room
-Kitchen with laundry area hook-ups
-2 bedrooms with closet spaces
-Bathroom with bathtub
-Large Backyard
-Parking in private enclosed driveway
Rent: $ 1,795 / month
Security Deposit: $ 1,795
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.
CONTACT: Leasing Specialist at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. email stephan@lapmg.com
(RLNE5035727)