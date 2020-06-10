All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 407 Ulysses Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
407 Ulysses Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

407 Ulysses Street

407 Ulysses Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

407 Ulysses Street, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy 2 Bedroom and 1 bath house with backyard in Cypress Park - For Appointment email : stephan@lapmg.com

Spacious 2 Bedroom and 1 bath house in Cypress Park one block from Figueroa St.

Features include :
-Large living room
-Kitchen with laundry area hook-ups
-2 bedrooms with closet spaces
-Bathroom with bathtub
-Large Backyard
-Parking in private enclosed driveway

Rent: $ 1,795 / month
Security Deposit: $ 1,795
Application Fee is $35.
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply separately.

CONTACT: Leasing Specialist at LA Property Management Group
Phone - 323.255.9400 EXT. # 1. email stephan@lapmg.com

(RLNE5035727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Ulysses Street have any available units?
407 Ulysses Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 407 Ulysses Street currently offering any rent specials?
407 Ulysses Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Ulysses Street pet-friendly?
No, 407 Ulysses Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 407 Ulysses Street offer parking?
Yes, 407 Ulysses Street offers parking.
Does 407 Ulysses Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Ulysses Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Ulysses Street have a pool?
No, 407 Ulysses Street does not have a pool.
Does 407 Ulysses Street have accessible units?
No, 407 Ulysses Street does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Ulysses Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 Ulysses Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 Ulysses Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 Ulysses Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College