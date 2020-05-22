4044 Redwood Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking 24hr maintenance

13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner MARINA LOFTS FRAME Marina del Rey aims to be a pioneering multi-family development in an up and coming sector of Marina del Rey. Enriched with a forward-thinking aesthetic, FRAME MDR aspires to go above and beyond to create modern, inviting and thoughtful living spaces. Come experience the quality, craftsmanship and the attention to detail of our custom designed finishes. Overview: Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views Low Noise Technology Secured Building 24 Hour Maintenance Amenities: INSPIRING INTERIORS Polished concrete floors or stained white oak engineered wood floors Washer and dryers in every residence 9-19 foot ceilings with sliding glass door system Walk in or oversize bedroom closets Large balconies Central air & heat CONTEMPORARY KITCHENS & LAVISH BATHROOMS European style cabinetry with custom stone countertops Stainless steel appliances Hydro System oversized soaking tub Private roof-top outdoor lounge WIRED UP SONOS Audio Nest Thermostats for Central Air and Heat MIWA front door card lock system Pre-wired for high-speed broadband, in-house networking, satellite and cable TV Electronic guest entry system activated from your phone Secured entrance and camera monitoring system Remote control curtains.

Tenant pays all utilities.



Appliances: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.

Parking: 2 Parking Spots

https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/marina-del-rey-0-bed-2-bath/1151/



IT490610 - IT49SM1151