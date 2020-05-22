All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:43 AM

4044 Redwood Avenue

4044 Redwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4044 Redwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
24hr maintenance
13th Month Free if Lease start by June 15th or sooner MARINA LOFTS FRAME Marina del Rey aims to be a pioneering multi-family development in an up and coming sector of Marina del Rey. Enriched with a forward-thinking aesthetic, FRAME MDR aspires to go above and beyond to create modern, inviting and thoughtful living spaces. Come experience the quality, craftsmanship and the attention to detail of our custom designed finishes. Overview: Rooftop Deck with Panoramic Views Low Noise Technology Secured Building 24 Hour Maintenance Amenities: INSPIRING INTERIORS Polished concrete floors or stained white oak engineered wood floors Washer and dryers in every residence 9-19 foot ceilings with sliding glass door system Walk in or oversize bedroom closets Large balconies Central air & heat CONTEMPORARY KITCHENS & LAVISH BATHROOMS European style cabinetry with custom stone countertops Stainless steel appliances Hydro System oversized soaking tub Private roof-top outdoor lounge WIRED UP SONOS Audio Nest Thermostats for Central Air and Heat MIWA front door card lock system Pre-wired for high-speed broadband, in-house networking, satellite and cable TV Electronic guest entry system activated from your phone Secured entrance and camera monitoring system Remote control curtains.
Tenant pays all utilities.

Appliances: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave.
Parking: 2 Parking Spots
https://sternmanagement.com/apartment-for-rent/marina-del-rey-0-bed-2-bath/1151/

IT490610 - IT49SM1151

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4044 Redwood Avenue have any available units?
4044 Redwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4044 Redwood Avenue have?
Some of 4044 Redwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4044 Redwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4044 Redwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4044 Redwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4044 Redwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4044 Redwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4044 Redwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4044 Redwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4044 Redwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4044 Redwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4044 Redwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4044 Redwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4044 Redwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4044 Redwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4044 Redwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
