4039 CROMWELL Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool pool table garage media room

Enter thru iron gates and ascend a curving driveway to this secure, timeless Spanish Andalusian estate c.1926 Harry Hayden Whiteley, architect. Set high above the street on its own promontory with sweeping views on over half an acre in prime Los Feliz, this 4 bed/5.5 bath home has a rich Hollywood provenance from today & yesteryear. Magnificent formal rotunda entry with curved wrought iron staircase and gorgeous hand stenciled ceiling. Multiple French doors open to private courtyard, pool, patios, grassy area and gardens. Grand scale Living Room with beamed ceilings leads to adjacent library. Formal Dining. Epicurean Kitchen with La Cornue Range/oven & rotisserie, Duel Viking convection ovens, Sub Zero Fridge. Upstairs Master plus 2 add'l beds, Classic Baths. View balconies. 4th bedroom with separate entrance. Expansive multi-functional lower level features original bar from the Seven Seas film set, screening room, billiards & more. Parking for 10 cars+ Franklin Elem. Also for sale.