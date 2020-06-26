All apartments in Los Angeles
4039 CROMWELL Avenue
Last updated April 23 2019 at 1:53 AM

4039 CROMWELL Avenue

4039 Cromwell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Cromwell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
Enter thru iron gates and ascend a curving driveway to this secure, timeless Spanish Andalusian estate c.1926 Harry Hayden Whiteley, architect. Set high above the street on its own promontory with sweeping views on over half an acre in prime Los Feliz, this 4 bed/5.5 bath home has a rich Hollywood provenance from today & yesteryear. Magnificent formal rotunda entry with curved wrought iron staircase and gorgeous hand stenciled ceiling. Multiple French doors open to private courtyard, pool, patios, grassy area and gardens. Grand scale Living Room with beamed ceilings leads to adjacent library. Formal Dining. Epicurean Kitchen with La Cornue Range/oven & rotisserie, Duel Viking convection ovens, Sub Zero Fridge. Upstairs Master plus 2 add'l beds, Classic Baths. View balconies. 4th bedroom with separate entrance. Expansive multi-functional lower level features original bar from the Seven Seas film set, screening room, billiards & more. Parking for 10 cars+ Franklin Elem. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have any available units?
4039 CROMWELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have?
Some of 4039 CROMWELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 CROMWELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4039 CROMWELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 CROMWELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue has a pool.
Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 CROMWELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 CROMWELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
