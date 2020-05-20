All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4039 Brunswick Avenue

4039 Brunswick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4039 Brunswick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to the highly sought after neighborhood of ATWATER VILLAGE! This Classic Spanish beauty with charming details throughout and all the amenities of today is a rare find. The three bedroom, two bath home welcomes you into bright and spacious living. The living room and dining room boast original hardwood floors, a ceiling to floor window and period-appropriate light fixtures. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms are generously sized and flooded with natural light. One of the bedrooms includes French doors that open onto the private back yard. Other features include double pane windows, a decorative fireplace, indoor laundry room and central A/C and Heat. Plenty of space in the rear yard, perfect for outdoor entertaining or simply relaxing. The detached two car garage provides ample storage, while the driveway can accommodate multiple cars. Atwater Village is an excellent pedestrian oriented district with many tasty eateries, trendy cafes, and restaurants. Enjoy the new bike paths along the LA River or hike Griffith Park. Just blocks away from The Village Cafe and Bakery, Best Buy and Costco. A short drive to DTLA, Burbank or Pasadena. Close to the 5 and 134 freeways. This home has everything you're searching for along with the LA lifestyle you've always imagined for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have any available units?
4039 Brunswick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have?
Some of 4039 Brunswick Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4039 Brunswick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4039 Brunswick Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4039 Brunswick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4039 Brunswick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4039 Brunswick Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4039 Brunswick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have a pool?
No, 4039 Brunswick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4039 Brunswick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4039 Brunswick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4039 Brunswick Avenue has units with dishwashers.
