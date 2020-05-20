4039 Brunswick Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to the highly sought after neighborhood of ATWATER VILLAGE! This Classic Spanish beauty with charming details throughout and all the amenities of today is a rare find. The three bedroom, two bath home welcomes you into bright and spacious living. The living room and dining room boast original hardwood floors, a ceiling to floor window and period-appropriate light fixtures. The kitchen has been updated with newer cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms are generously sized and flooded with natural light. One of the bedrooms includes French doors that open onto the private back yard. Other features include double pane windows, a decorative fireplace, indoor laundry room and central A/C and Heat. Plenty of space in the rear yard, perfect for outdoor entertaining or simply relaxing. The detached two car garage provides ample storage, while the driveway can accommodate multiple cars. Atwater Village is an excellent pedestrian oriented district with many tasty eateries, trendy cafes, and restaurants. Enjoy the new bike paths along the LA River or hike Griffith Park. Just blocks away from The Village Cafe and Bakery, Best Buy and Costco. A short drive to DTLA, Burbank or Pasadena. Close to the 5 and 134 freeways. This home has everything you're searching for along with the LA lifestyle you've always imagined for yourself!