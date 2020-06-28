All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4031 Hollyline Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4031 Hollyline Avenue
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4031 Hollyline Avenue

4031 Hollyline Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4031 Hollyline Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Terrific location south of Ventura Blvd. within walking distance to the Buckley School and close to Harvard Westlake. Spacious 5 bedroom and family room with approximately 3100 sq.ft. Living and family rooms with fireplaces, built-in book cases and custom lighting. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal dining room and very large kitchen with center island and breakfast room. Kitchen has top appliances including SUBZERO refrigerator, WOLF range and MIELE dishwasher. Separate laundry area with MIELE washer & dryer. Skylights and high ceilings. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanities and glass shower. Wall of glass doors open to the private yard with SALT WATER (healthier than chlorine) POOL & SPA! Beautiful indoor-outdoor flow from house to the garden. Circular driveway, 2 car garage, new air/heat, double pane windows, kitchens and baths. Alarm system ready. Very conveniently located to new high end Ralph's Market for quick shopping needs.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12486245

(RLNE5084106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have any available units?
4031 Hollyline Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have?
Some of 4031 Hollyline Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 Hollyline Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Hollyline Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Hollyline Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 Hollyline Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4031 Hollyline Avenue offers parking.
Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 Hollyline Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4031 Hollyline Avenue has a pool.
Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4031 Hollyline Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Hollyline Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Hollyline Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Toscana Apartments
15736 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Summit Apartments
7266 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College