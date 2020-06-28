4031 Hollyline Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities alarm system parking pool dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Terrific location south of Ventura Blvd. within walking distance to the Buckley School and close to Harvard Westlake. Spacious 5 bedroom and family room with approximately 3100 sq.ft. Living and family rooms with fireplaces, built-in book cases and custom lighting. Hardwood floors throughout. Formal dining room and very large kitchen with center island and breakfast room. Kitchen has top appliances including SUBZERO refrigerator, WOLF range and MIELE dishwasher. Separate laundry area with MIELE washer & dryer. Skylights and high ceilings. Master bedroom has private bath with dual vanities and glass shower. Wall of glass doors open to the private yard with SALT WATER (healthier than chlorine) POOL & SPA! Beautiful indoor-outdoor flow from house to the garden. Circular driveway, 2 car garage, new air/heat, double pane windows, kitchens and baths. Alarm system ready. Very conveniently located to new high end Ralph's Market for quick shopping needs.



