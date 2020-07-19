4028 Palmwood Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Large, clean unfurnished 1bd - 1bath apartment. This bright apartment has been totally redone, with brand new hardwood floors. The complex is secured and gated and the unit comes with a covered garage space. It's centrally located to Hollywood, West LA, and Los Angeles International Airport. Just 7 minutes away from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, with great shopping and right next to the Rave Cinema movie theaters. The Jill Gilliam Park is less than 10 minutes away, a great park to take your kids to enjoy nice sunny days. Also close to Kenneth Hahn Park.



THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.

Contact us to schedule a showing.