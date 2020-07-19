All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4028 Palmwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4028 Palmwood Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:36 PM

4028 Palmwood Drive

4028 Palmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4028 Palmwood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Large, clean unfurnished 1bd - 1bath apartment. This bright apartment has been totally redone, with brand new hardwood floors. The complex is secured and gated and the unit comes with a covered garage space. It's centrally located to Hollywood, West LA, and Los Angeles International Airport. Just 7 minutes away from the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza, with great shopping and right next to the Rave Cinema movie theaters. The Jill Gilliam Park is less than 10 minutes away, a great park to take your kids to enjoy nice sunny days. Also close to Kenneth Hahn Park.

THIS WILL NOT BE ADVERTISED VIA CRAIGLIST. IF YOU SEE A CRAIGLIST ADVERTISEMENT FOR THIS PROPERTY PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT CRAIGLIST INFORMATION.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have any available units?
4028 Palmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4028 Palmwood Drive have?
Some of 4028 Palmwood Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4028 Palmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Palmwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Palmwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4028 Palmwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4028 Palmwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Palmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4028 Palmwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Warner Center Townhomes
6737 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Courtyard
11621 Culver Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sofi at Topanga Canyon
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College