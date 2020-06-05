All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 402 LINNIE CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
402 LINNIE CANAL
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:15 AM

402 LINNIE CANAL

402 E Linnie Cl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

402 E Linnie Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Architectural, 3-story home on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this masterpiece and be greeted by warm, wood details married with sleek concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows. A mid-century-style fireplace is the focal point of the home, beginning on the second floor and rising to the third. The clean, bright kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a large full-bathroom complete this level. The entire 3rd floor is the luxurious master suite with bonus den and terrace. The private terrace leads to a large roof deck that's perfect for entertaining. A definite labor of love, this home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. Amenities include spacious terraces and roof deck, serene views of the canal, superb walkability, in-unit laundry and 4 parking spaces. Experience Venice at it's best with only a short walk to the famed Abbott Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 LINNIE CANAL have any available units?
402 LINNIE CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 LINNIE CANAL have?
Some of 402 LINNIE CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 LINNIE CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
402 LINNIE CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 LINNIE CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 402 LINNIE CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 402 LINNIE CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 402 LINNIE CANAL offers parking.
Does 402 LINNIE CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 LINNIE CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 LINNIE CANAL have a pool?
No, 402 LINNIE CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 402 LINNIE CANAL have accessible units?
No, 402 LINNIE CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 402 LINNIE CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 LINNIE CANAL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Triana
6250 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College