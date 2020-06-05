402 LINNIE CANAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Architectural, 3-story home on the much desired Venice Canals! Step into this masterpiece and be greeted by warm, wood details married with sleek concrete and floor-to-ceiling windows. A mid-century-style fireplace is the focal point of the home, beginning on the second floor and rising to the third. The clean, bright kitchen, 2 bedrooms and a large full-bathroom complete this level. The entire 3rd floor is the luxurious master suite with bonus den and terrace. The private terrace leads to a large roof deck that's perfect for entertaining. A definite labor of love, this home has everything you could want from a Westside dwelling. Amenities include spacious terraces and roof deck, serene views of the canal, superb walkability, in-unit laundry and 4 parking spaces. Experience Venice at it's best with only a short walk to the famed Abbott Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach!