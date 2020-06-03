4013 Sunset Dr

Amenities

Private Silverlake Bungalow with Huge Hard - Property Id: 252404



This charming bungalow is a detached building (no shared walls) and has a large private yard.



It is in the heart of Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other attractions.



The Bungalow has been updated with:



Air conditioning

Dishwasher

Laundry in unit

Quiet street

Big yard

Huge storage area walk-in basement.

1 Car Garage Parking / 1 Car Driveway Parking



*Can be rented with or without furniture.



*We will offer significant discounts for those you can pay advanced rent.

