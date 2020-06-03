Rent Calculator
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
4013 Sunset Dr
4013 Sunset Drive
No Longer Available
4013 Sunset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Private Silverlake Bungalow with Huge Hard - Property Id: 252404
This charming bungalow is a detached building (no shared walls) and has a large private yard.
It is in the heart of Los Feliz walking distance to great restaurants and other attractions.
The Bungalow has been updated with:
Air conditioning
Dishwasher
Laundry in unit
Quiet street
Big yard
Huge storage area walk-in basement.
1 Car Garage Parking / 1 Car Driveway Parking
*Can be rented with or without furniture.
*We will offer significant discounts for those you can pay advanced rent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252404
Property Id 252404
(RLNE5672580)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 4013 Sunset Dr have any available units?
4013 Sunset Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4013 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 4013 Sunset Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4013 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4013 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4013 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4013 Sunset Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4013 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4013 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 4013 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4013 Sunset Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4013 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 4013 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4013 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 4013 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4013 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4013 Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
