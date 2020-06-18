401 South Detroit Street

Amenities

I would like to sublease my ENTIRE 2bed/2bath apartment . Both bedroom are suites, so you have your own bathroom inside your room. The actual lease ends up on March 18th 2020, but it can be extended or you can already sign a new lease now for 12 months for $3,142.



The apartment comes UNFURNISHED.



Has a huge an amazing balcony , its the PENTHOUSE Unit!



Amazing location, steps away from the Grove and 1 block from Starbucks, Ralphs and CVS



2 tandem parking spot covered.



The person has to qualify in the building , the income has to be 2.5x the price of the apartment, or you can pay it until the end of the lease in full.