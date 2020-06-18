All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

401 South Detroit Street

401 South Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

401 South Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
I would like to sublease my ENTIRE 2bed/2bath apartment . Both bedroom are suites, so you have your own bathroom inside your room. The actual lease ends up on March 18th 2020, but it can be extended or you can already sign a new lease now for 12 months for $3,142.

The apartment comes UNFURNISHED.

Has a huge an amazing balcony , its the PENTHOUSE Unit!

Amazing location, steps away from the Grove and 1 block from Starbucks, Ralphs and CVS

2 tandem parking spot covered.

The person has to qualify in the building , the income has to be 2.5x the price of the apartment, or you can pay it until the end of the lease in full.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 South Detroit Street have any available units?
401 South Detroit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 401 South Detroit Street currently offering any rent specials?
401 South Detroit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 South Detroit Street pet-friendly?
No, 401 South Detroit Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 401 South Detroit Street offer parking?
Yes, 401 South Detroit Street offers parking.
Does 401 South Detroit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 South Detroit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 South Detroit Street have a pool?
No, 401 South Detroit Street does not have a pool.
Does 401 South Detroit Street have accessible units?
No, 401 South Detroit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 401 South Detroit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 South Detroit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 South Detroit Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 South Detroit Street does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

