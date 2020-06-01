All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

4008 SUMAC Drive

4008 Sumac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Sumac Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool table
garage
media room
Gated and private 4 bed / 4 bath remodeled home available for short and long term. 20 ft ceilings and views. Kitchen features carrara marble countertops, custom cabinets, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with large picture windows offering tons of light and views. The luxurious master bath features a modern freestanding tub, stand up shower, marble slabs on floor and walls and custom vanity cabinet. Private entertainment room on the lower level with billiards and theater-perfect for a studio with its own private access. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 SUMAC Drive have any available units?
4008 SUMAC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4008 SUMAC Drive have?
Some of 4008 SUMAC Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4008 SUMAC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4008 SUMAC Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 SUMAC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4008 SUMAC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4008 SUMAC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4008 SUMAC Drive offers parking.
Does 4008 SUMAC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4008 SUMAC Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 SUMAC Drive have a pool?
No, 4008 SUMAC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4008 SUMAC Drive have accessible units?
No, 4008 SUMAC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 SUMAC Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4008 SUMAC Drive has units with dishwashers.
