4008 SUMAC Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool table garage media room

Gated and private 4 bed / 4 bath remodeled home available for short and long term. 20 ft ceilings and views. Kitchen features carrara marble countertops, custom cabinets, backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with large picture windows offering tons of light and views. The luxurious master bath features a modern freestanding tub, stand up shower, marble slabs on floor and walls and custom vanity cabinet. Private entertainment room on the lower level with billiards and theater-perfect for a studio with it's own private access. 2 car garage. Fully furnished and available immediately.