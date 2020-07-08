4000 Pacific Ave. 102

Amenities
Amazing View of the Grand Canal - Property Id: 171826
First floor unit with amazing canal views!! This large 2 bedroom, 2 bath features hardwood floors throughout, spacious kitchen with breakfast nook, wet bar, open dining room and living room with fireplace. Spectacular private deck looking out over the canals! Master suite includes a walk-in closet, dual sinks in master bathroom, and direct access to deck. Building includes laundry room, community pool, and secure access.Pets ok with a deposit. Unit comes with 2 car parking in security garage
