Last updated May 31 2020 at 9:53 AM

4000 Oakfield

4000 Oakfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4000 Oakfield Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Stunning Sherman Oaks View Home - Completely remodeled Sherman Oaks home with breathtaking views - freshly painted, new carpets, wood floors, family room, living room, formal dining room custom tiles, above ground spa set above home with amazing views, bonus room above garage with separate entrance, two car attached garage, cook's kitchen with granite and loads of counter and cabinet space (new appliances included), +++. Owner will entertain a lease option / lease purchase! A must see!!

(RLNE2909480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Oakfield have any available units?
4000 Oakfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4000 Oakfield have?
Some of 4000 Oakfield's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4000 Oakfield currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Oakfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Oakfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 4000 Oakfield is pet friendly.
Does 4000 Oakfield offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Oakfield offers parking.
Does 4000 Oakfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Oakfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Oakfield have a pool?
No, 4000 Oakfield does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Oakfield have accessible units?
No, 4000 Oakfield does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Oakfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Oakfield does not have units with dishwashers.
