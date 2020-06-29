4000 Oakfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Stunning Sherman Oaks View Home - Completely remodeled Sherman Oaks home with breathtaking views - freshly painted, new carpets, wood floors, family room, living room, formal dining room custom tiles, above ground spa set above home with amazing views, bonus room above garage with separate entrance, two car attached garage, cook's kitchen with granite and loads of counter and cabinet space (new appliances included), +++. Owner will entertain a lease option / lease purchase! A must see!!



(RLNE2909480)