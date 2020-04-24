All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

400 South BARRINGTON Avenue

400 South Barrington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

400 South Barrington Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Brentwood Village, this top floor front-facing penthouse offers the best of everything. From 12-foot ceilings to hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout to the chef's kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances and custom cabinetry, this unit has been beautifully dialed in. Light and bright, the generous master suite features a top-of-the-line custom closet system. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and greenbelt views from both the living room and master bedroom balcony. Incredible location; close proximity to shopping, dining, the farmer's market, and UCLA's campus. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have any available units?
400 South BARRINGTON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have?
Some of 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
400 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue offer parking?
No, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have a pool?
No, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 South BARRINGTON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
