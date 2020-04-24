400 South BARRINGTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

Nestled in the prestigious enclave of Brentwood Village, this top floor front-facing penthouse offers the best of everything. From 12-foot ceilings to hardwood flooring and crown molding throughout to the chef's kitchen outfitted with Viking appliances and custom cabinetry, this unit has been beautifully dialed in. Light and bright, the generous master suite features a top-of-the-line custom closet system. Enjoy spectacular sunsets and greenbelt views from both the living room and master bedroom balcony. Incredible location; close proximity to shopping, dining, the farmer's market, and UCLA's campus. Welcome home.