Amenities

Spacious and bright apartment with panoramic ocean views and wrap-around balcony on the famous Venice Boardwalk. Updated kitchen, granite countertops, and two-car parking with controlled access to the building. Shared laundry and bike room, round out a few of the amenities. This one-bedroom plus loft and two-bathroom is centrally located to shops, restaurants, and the beach.