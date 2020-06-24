All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:08 AM

3990 MARCASEL Avenue

3990 Marcasel Avenue
Location

3990 Marcasel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
One step into this tropical oasis in Mar Vista and you'll find yourself in a world of Tikis, bamboo and relaxation. 3bed/2bath rear house of duplex has updated kitchen, aromatic Cedar closets and extra storage. The large back yard with swimming pool and spa makes everyday a vacation day. The pool house has a half bath, dressing area and sauna. Grilling is easy in adjacent outdoor dining area with gas hookup. Outdoor surf shower for those days when only the beach will do. Parking for up to six cars takes the edge off entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have any available units?
3990 MARCASEL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have?
Some of 3990 MARCASEL Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 MARCASEL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3990 MARCASEL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 MARCASEL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue offers parking.
Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue has a pool.
Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 MARCASEL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 MARCASEL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

