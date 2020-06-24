3990 MARCASEL Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace sauna

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

One step into this tropical oasis in Mar Vista and you'll find yourself in a world of Tikis, bamboo and relaxation. 3bed/2bath rear house of duplex has updated kitchen, aromatic Cedar closets and extra storage. The large back yard with swimming pool and spa makes everyday a vacation day. The pool house has a half bath, dressing area and sauna. Grilling is easy in adjacent outdoor dining area with gas hookup. Outdoor surf shower for those days when only the beach will do. Parking for up to six cars takes the edge off entertaining.