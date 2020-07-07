All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 4 2019 at 4:24 AM

3990 Clayton Avenue

3990 Clayton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3990 Clayton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
coffee bar
yoga
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
media room
yoga
Remember The Jetsons song? It was happy and dancy?.\"Meet George Jetson!\" dut du du doo. I think we can all agree that their house (and lifestyle) was goals! The ultra-modern swank luxuries of the future, with a 1960s flair, was something most of us desired. Well now, you can live your Jetson\'s dream! One of four homes designed by Mid Century architect, Stephen Alan Siskind, you\'ll love this brilliantly designed gem. A wraparound deck hugs every curve of this beautiful home and features an outdoor firepit with built-in seating to take your entertaining to the next level! On the first floor, you have an in incredible open space that\'s a canvas, ready to be used by you! Make it your office, storage room, yoga studio, or whatever sparks your fancy! Washer/Dryer hookups are on this level as well. A windy stairwell connecting the upstairs from down lead you to the second level where the living space, kitchen, dining, and master bedroom, and wrap around deck co-exist in perfect harmony. And...did you see that fireplace? It almost steals the entire show and is next to a state-of-the-art home theater with a massive flat screen, hooked up and ready for use! Oh, if you don?t know this property is a Control 4 Smart Home, which means you\'re in control! You can control the whole home from an app/remotely: the shades, the Nest thermostat, lights, TV, security alarm, etc! Oh and google home and Alexa are at your fingertips. Everything is automated, intuitive and ready to work for you. Jetting off to the open, airy, and decadently mod kitchen! Fully equipped, and ready to handle whatever chef skills you\'ve honed, you\'re going to love this massive kitchen! Appliances include: Ice Maker Fridge, Oven, Cooktop, Microwave, and Trash Compactor. French doors lead from the kitchen to the deck, perfect for effortless entertaining and dining al fresco! Tucked away and private, yet in THE BEST neighborhood nuzzled in between Los Feliz and Silverlake, in Franklin Hills - in one direction you have rad theaters, dining, coffee shops and, I think, like, 8 gourmet ice cream shops in Los Feliz Village. You?re gonna hum and dance a little dut du du doo every time you come home to this totally mid-century modern decked out SMART home that has so much decadent outer space, you might actually need your own rocket.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3990 Clayton Avenue have any available units?
3990 Clayton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3990 Clayton Avenue have?
Some of 3990 Clayton Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3990 Clayton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3990 Clayton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3990 Clayton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3990 Clayton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3990 Clayton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3990 Clayton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3990 Clayton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3990 Clayton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3990 Clayton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

