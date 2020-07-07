3990 Clayton Avenue

Amenities

Remember The Jetsons song? It was happy and dancy?.\"Meet George Jetson!\" dut du du doo. I think we can all agree that their house (and lifestyle) was goals! The ultra-modern swank luxuries of the future, with a 1960s flair, was something most of us desired. Well now, you can live your Jetson\'s dream! One of four homes designed by Mid Century architect, Stephen Alan Siskind, you\'ll love this brilliantly designed gem. A wraparound deck hugs every curve of this beautiful home and features an outdoor firepit with built-in seating to take your entertaining to the next level! On the first floor, you have an in incredible open space that\'s a canvas, ready to be used by you! Make it your office, storage room, yoga studio, or whatever sparks your fancy! Washer/Dryer hookups are on this level as well. A windy stairwell connecting the upstairs from down lead you to the second level where the living space, kitchen, dining, and master bedroom, and wrap around deck co-exist in perfect harmony. And...did you see that fireplace? It almost steals the entire show and is next to a state-of-the-art home theater with a massive flat screen, hooked up and ready for use! Oh, if you don?t know this property is a Control 4 Smart Home, which means you\'re in control! You can control the whole home from an app/remotely: the shades, the Nest thermostat, lights, TV, security alarm, etc! Oh and google home and Alexa are at your fingertips. Everything is automated, intuitive and ready to work for you. Jetting off to the open, airy, and decadently mod kitchen! Fully equipped, and ready to handle whatever chef skills you\'ve honed, you\'re going to love this massive kitchen! Appliances include: Ice Maker Fridge, Oven, Cooktop, Microwave, and Trash Compactor. French doors lead from the kitchen to the deck, perfect for effortless entertaining and dining al fresco! Tucked away and private, yet in THE BEST neighborhood nuzzled in between Los Feliz and Silverlake, in Franklin Hills - in one direction you have rad theaters, dining, coffee shops and, I think, like, 8 gourmet ice cream shops in Los Feliz Village. You?re gonna hum and dance a little dut du du doo every time you come home to this totally mid-century modern decked out SMART home that has so much decadent outer space, you might actually need your own rocket.