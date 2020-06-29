3961 WESLIN Avenue

Amenities

Presenting LA's chicest retreat. Designed to be a private sanctuary tucked away from the city, the newly constructed Chic Retreat knows that a little comfort goes a long way. Featuring 3 designer appointed bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this fully furnished, immaculate home exudes a perfect combination of comfort and cool. This residence boasts a chef's dream kitchen with porcelain counter-tops, a French La Cornuerange range, and massive bi-fold doors that open up to the backyard for that dreamy indoor-outdoor flow. Interior features include light hardwood floors, impeccable and immaculate bathrooms, vaulted ceilings with stunning chandeliers, and windows pouring in light and tree top vistas from every room. The incredibly unique backyard is complete with a gorgeous mini-retreat room which could be used as an office, art studio or entertainer's bar, outdoor fireplace, string lights, and gorgeous landscaping. Nothing like it on the market, or in LA. Come to hide out, come to entertain.