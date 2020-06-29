All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:20 AM

3961 WESLIN Avenue

3961 Weslin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3961 Weslin Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
fireplace
furnished
range
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
new construction
Presenting LA's chicest retreat. Designed to be a private sanctuary tucked away from the city, the newly constructed Chic Retreat knows that a little comfort goes a long way. Featuring 3 designer appointed bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, this fully furnished, immaculate home exudes a perfect combination of comfort and cool. This residence boasts a chef's dream kitchen with porcelain counter-tops, a French La Cornuerange range, and massive bi-fold doors that open up to the backyard for that dreamy indoor-outdoor flow. Interior features include light hardwood floors, impeccable and immaculate bathrooms, vaulted ceilings with stunning chandeliers, and windows pouring in light and tree top vistas from every room. The incredibly unique backyard is complete with a gorgeous mini-retreat room which could be used as an office, art studio or entertainer's bar, outdoor fireplace, string lights, and gorgeous landscaping. Nothing like it on the market, or in LA. Come to hide out, come to entertain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have any available units?
3961 WESLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have?
Some of 3961 WESLIN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 WESLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3961 WESLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 WESLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue offer parking?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 WESLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 WESLIN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
