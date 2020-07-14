All apartments in Los Angeles
3961 S Harvard Blvd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

3961 S Harvard Blvd

3961 South Harvard Boulevard · (518) 653-1827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3961 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1250 · Avail. now

$1,250

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Gorgeous newly updated studio apartment ! - Property Id: 314274

ABOUT APARTMENT: Exposed brick Beautiful kitchen Large living space Fully tiled bathroom Hardwood floors Lots of closet space Brand new renovations Amazing private backyard Located in a well-maintained building
ABOUT THE LOCATION: a lots of shops, bars, restaurants, grocery, supermarkets, laundry, and much more...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3961-s-harvard-blvd-los-angeles-ca/314274
Property Id 314274

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5946324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
3961 S Harvard Blvd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have?
Some of 3961 S Harvard Blvd's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3961 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3961 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3961 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3961 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3961 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
