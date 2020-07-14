Amenities
Gorgeous newly updated studio apartment ! - Property Id: 314274
ABOUT APARTMENT: Exposed brick Beautiful kitchen Large living space Fully tiled bathroom Hardwood floors Lots of closet space Brand new renovations Amazing private backyard Located in a well-maintained building
ABOUT THE LOCATION: a lots of shops, bars, restaurants, grocery, supermarkets, laundry, and much more...
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3961-s-harvard-blvd-los-angeles-ca/314274
Property Id 314274
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5946324)