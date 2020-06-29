3960 EAST BLVD

Amenities
A RARE beautifully renovated spacious family home with a sprawling landscaped backyard and a detached 3 car garage. Located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood of Mar Vista with wide streets. Centrally located and adjacent to Culver City, Venice, Playa Del Rey and SM. A 9,700 sq/ft property has a 2,800 sq/ft home - 3 Bedrooms & 2 ~ Baths & 1 car garage and plenty of street parking. Equipped w Solar Panels. The approximately 800 sq/ft detached 3- car garage is accessible through a secure gated alley at the back of the property and a large uncovered space adjacent to the garage is perfect for a camper/Airstream etc.. The home comes with an open floor plan - high ceilings, skylights which fill the home sunlight throughout the day and an expansive kitchen with all new appliances including a new washer/dryer. The luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet and a bathroom with double sinks. The newly landscaped backyard is filled with mature lemon, mandarin and orange trees.