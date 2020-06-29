All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:43 PM

3960 EAST BLVD

3960 East Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3960 East Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A RARE beautifully renovated spacious family home with a sprawling landscaped backyard and a detached 3 car garage. Located in a quiet and desirable neighborhood of Mar Vista with wide streets. Centrally located and adjacent to Culver City, Venice, Playa Del Rey and SM. A 9,700 sq/ft property has a 2,800 sq/ft home - 3 Bedrooms & 2 ~ Baths & 1 car garage and plenty of street parking. Equipped w Solar Panels. The approximately 800 sq/ft detached 3- car garage is accessible through a secure gated alley at the back of the property and a large uncovered space adjacent to the garage is perfect for a camper/Airstream etc.. The home comes with an open floor plan - high ceilings, skylights which fill the home sunlight throughout the day and an expansive kitchen with all new appliances including a new washer/dryer. The luxurious master suite has a large walk in closet and a bathroom with double sinks. The newly landscaped backyard is filled with mature lemon, mandarin and orange trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3960 EAST BLVD have any available units?
3960 EAST BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3960 EAST BLVD have?
Some of 3960 EAST BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3960 EAST BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3960 EAST BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3960 EAST BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3960 EAST BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3960 EAST BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3960 EAST BLVD offers parking.
Does 3960 EAST BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3960 EAST BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3960 EAST BLVD have a pool?
No, 3960 EAST BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 3960 EAST BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3960 EAST BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3960 EAST BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3960 EAST BLVD has units with dishwashers.

