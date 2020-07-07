3950 VIA DOLCE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool elevator hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool hot tub sauna

Beautifully detailed and expansive remodeled townhouse; no expenses spared! 2 Blocks from the beach! Enter and experience the open floor plan featuring 17th ceiling in the living rm, oversized imported italian kitchen cabinets with caesarstone countertops, Viking and Subzero appliances. Porcelain tile floors in the living room and dining area. Great natural lighting in the master bedroom which includes abundant closet space, red glass chandelier, large, sleek master bath with separate shower and spa tub. Second bedroom includes natural lava stone and built-ins with en-suite bathroom. Unit also includes LG W/D in unit, Bose (4) speaker system, high end plumbing finishes (Jado, Kohler, Toto toilets, etc.), 2 skylights, 2 terraces plusIncredible master bedroom. balcony and outside storage. Complex amenities include 2 pools, 2 spa and dry sauna.