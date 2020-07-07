All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3950 VIA DOLCE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3950 VIA DOLCE
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:03 PM

3950 VIA DOLCE

3950 Via Dolce · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3950 Via Dolce, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
hot tub
sauna
Beautifully detailed and expansive remodeled townhouse; no expenses spared! 2 Blocks from the beach! Enter and experience the open floor plan featuring 17th ceiling in the living rm, oversized imported italian kitchen cabinets with caesarstone countertops, Viking and Subzero appliances. Porcelain tile floors in the living room and dining area. Great natural lighting in the master bedroom which includes abundant closet space, red glass chandelier, large, sleek master bath with separate shower and spa tub. Second bedroom includes natural lava stone and built-ins with en-suite bathroom. Unit also includes LG W/D in unit, Bose (4) speaker system, high end plumbing finishes (Jado, Kohler, Toto toilets, etc.), 2 skylights, 2 terraces plusIncredible master bedroom. balcony and outside storage. Complex amenities include 2 pools, 2 spa and dry sauna.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have any available units?
3950 VIA DOLCE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3950 VIA DOLCE have?
Some of 3950 VIA DOLCE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3950 VIA DOLCE currently offering any rent specials?
3950 VIA DOLCE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3950 VIA DOLCE pet-friendly?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE offer parking?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE does not offer parking.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have a pool?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE has a pool.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have accessible units?
No, 3950 VIA DOLCE does not have accessible units.
Does 3950 VIA DOLCE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3950 VIA DOLCE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College