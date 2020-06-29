3946 MINERVA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautifully remodeled Mar Vista charmer is ready to be yours. Thoughtfully updated in 2017, this home has it all, balancing modern updates and traditional charm. The bright, open floorplan allows natural light and ocean breezes to fill this hip home, with a large, open kitchen and eat-in island flowing to dining room and living room seamlessly. The "great room" feel extends outside as well, where kitchen also opens directly out to your large deck and oversized back yard. This floorplan is wonderful for entertaining, and for keeping a good line-of-sight on your kids! New hardwood floors throughout the home give a warm, elegant feel. Large, luxurious master bedroom has full en suite bath with double vanities, a walk-in closet, and private, direct access to the yard. And the location! Right in the middle of white-hot Mar Vista, come see all this neighborhood has to offer. Also Available furnished - call for pricing. Avail starting Nov. 1st