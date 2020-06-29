All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:09 PM

3946 MINERVA Avenue

3946 Minerva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3946 Minerva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This beautifully remodeled Mar Vista charmer is ready to be yours. Thoughtfully updated in 2017, this home has it all, balancing modern updates and traditional charm. The bright, open floorplan allows natural light and ocean breezes to fill this hip home, with a large, open kitchen and eat-in island flowing to dining room and living room seamlessly. The "great room" feel extends outside as well, where kitchen also opens directly out to your large deck and oversized back yard. This floorplan is wonderful for entertaining, and for keeping a good line-of-sight on your kids! New hardwood floors throughout the home give a warm, elegant feel. Large, luxurious master bedroom has full en suite bath with double vanities, a walk-in closet, and private, direct access to the yard. And the location! Right in the middle of white-hot Mar Vista, come see all this neighborhood has to offer. Also Available furnished - call for pricing. Avail starting Nov. 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have any available units?
3946 MINERVA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have?
Some of 3946 MINERVA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3946 MINERVA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3946 MINERVA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3946 MINERVA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3946 MINERVA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3946 MINERVA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3946 MINERVA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3946 MINERVA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3946 MINERVA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3946 MINERVA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3946 MINERVA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
