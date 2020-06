Amenities

Light, bright and spacious, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Miraleste Canyon Estates is ready for you to call home. Private patio, large living area, eating area off the kitchen and bathroom on the main level. Bedrooms and bath are on the top floor. This unit has plenty of light, and ocean breezes. Wood floors and Italian porcelain tile throughout the home. Complex has 24 hour security on-site, clubhouse, rec room, pools and spas. This unit has 2 reserved parking spaces.