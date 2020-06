Amenities

Come take a look at this beautiful lower level duplex 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, with central A/C and heating.Comes with refrigerator and stove top.Laminated floors and carpet. Spacious living room. Community laundry onsite. Nice 10X10 grass area.Walking distance to shopping

Tenants pays for gas and electricity.

Water is shared meter.

Street parking only.



Move-In Costs

$45.00 Application / Screening fee.

$3,000 1st Month Rent

$3,000 Security Deposit

$250.00 Administration Fee

