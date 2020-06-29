3934 CARMONA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub media room

This beautiful split-level home is nestled in the coveted Baldwin Vista. There is an abundance of natural light showering through the large windows and multitude of skylights throughout this home. The spacious living room is accented with a granite fireplace. The master bedroom is over sized with a step-down walk-in closet and en suite with a double vanity and spa tub. The kitchen is open with a cooktop center island, granite counters, a wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. A gorgeous wood beam runs through the kitchen and extends into the family room. The family room is large with a fireplace and views to the backyard. A spiral staircase leads to a lower level which boasts a large room that could be used as a media room. There's also a smaller room that is ideal for a small in-home gym. Direct access to the 2-car garage. The backyard is tiered; large grass section and an upper level covered concrete patio area. This home is just waiting for you. Come be the newest neighbor!