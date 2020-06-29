All apartments in Los Angeles
3934 CARMONA Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

3934 Carmona Avenue
Location

3934 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
This beautiful split-level home is nestled in the coveted Baldwin Vista. There is an abundance of natural light showering through the large windows and multitude of skylights throughout this home. The spacious living room is accented with a granite fireplace. The master bedroom is over sized with a step-down walk-in closet and en suite with a double vanity and spa tub. The kitchen is open with a cooktop center island, granite counters, a wine cooler and stainless steel appliances. A gorgeous wood beam runs through the kitchen and extends into the family room. The family room is large with a fireplace and views to the backyard. A spiral staircase leads to a lower level which boasts a large room that could be used as a media room. There's also a smaller room that is ideal for a small in-home gym. Direct access to the 2-car garage. The backyard is tiered; large grass section and an upper level covered concrete patio area. This home is just waiting for you. Come be the newest neighbor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have any available units?
3934 CARMONA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have?
Some of 3934 CARMONA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 CARMONA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3934 CARMONA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 CARMONA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3934 CARMONA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3934 CARMONA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 CARMONA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3934 CARMONA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3934 CARMONA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 CARMONA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 CARMONA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
