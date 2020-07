Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

Welcome Home! You may never leave. This Spanish corner beauty features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors and original 1925 built-ins throughout! While you're wowed by the 1920s era charm, you're delighted with modern amenities like a dishwasher and AC. Finally, you're in one of the hippest neighborhoods of the city -- Atwater Village -- full of amazing restaurants, boutiques, bars and even a local gym. Once you're home, you'll never have to get in your car again.