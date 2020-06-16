3928 HAYVENHURST Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry wine room patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub wine room

Amazing opportunity to lease in the prestigious gated community of Royal Oaks, The Colony. This enchanting Tudor estate welcomes with a formal approach and a charming fa~ade. The open foyer with two-story ceilings sets the tone upon entering through the grand front doors. Each room has its own personality with dramatic ceilings, rich colors, and natural light. Downstairs the home boasts a chef's kitchen, expansive family room, wet bar, elaborate living room, decorative dining area, office, wine room and two bedrooms. Take either the main staircase or side staircase to the second level, where one will find four generous guest bedrooms, gym, and the elaborate master wing. The private master has a sitting area, expansive bathroom, walk-in closet, and behind a disappearing wall, a room fit for an additional office or grand closet. The master balcony looks down onto the sprawling yard with a sparkling pool, spa, and covered sitting areas.