Los Angeles, CA
3928 HAYVENHURST Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

3928 HAYVENHURST Drive

3928 Hayvenhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3928 Hayvenhurst Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91436
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
wine room
Amazing opportunity to lease in the prestigious gated community of Royal Oaks, The Colony. This enchanting Tudor estate welcomes with a formal approach and a charming fa~ade. The open foyer with two-story ceilings sets the tone upon entering through the grand front doors. Each room has its own personality with dramatic ceilings, rich colors, and natural light. Downstairs the home boasts a chef's kitchen, expansive family room, wet bar, elaborate living room, decorative dining area, office, wine room and two bedrooms. Take either the main staircase or side staircase to the second level, where one will find four generous guest bedrooms, gym, and the elaborate master wing. The private master has a sitting area, expansive bathroom, walk-in closet, and behind a disappearing wall, a room fit for an additional office or grand closet. The master balcony looks down onto the sprawling yard with a sparkling pool, spa, and covered sitting areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have any available units?
3928 HAYVENHURST Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have?
Some of 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3928 HAYVENHURST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive offers parking.
Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive has a pool.
Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have accessible units?
No, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 HAYVENHURST Drive has units with dishwashers.
