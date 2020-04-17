All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3921 BEVERLY GLEN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3921 BEVERLY GLEN
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:30 AM

3921 BEVERLY GLEN

3921 Beverly Glen Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3921 Beverly Glen Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Situated in the heart of Sherman Oaks, this marvelous furnished home is nestled among lush greenery and embodies both sophistication and luxury. Contemporary view home exquisitely remodeled. Gorgeous details throughout including hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen consists of top-of-the-line appliances.The living room features a contemporary fireplace and built-in speakers for surround sound entertainment. Dual French doors open out to the back patio perfect for entertaining. An outdoor kitchen and freestanding awning provides a perfect area for outdoor dining and a large fire pit is sure to be a gathering place. 2 car garage and 4 more cars can be parked on the driveway (very rare on Beverly Glen). Large balcony in the master bedroom for your morning coffee. Nest system. Key-less entry, video bells on both entries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
3921 BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 3921 BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
3921 BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
No, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
No, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN does not have a pool.
Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Warner Place
21050 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
5015 Clinton Apartments
5015 Clinton Street
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Renaissance Tower Apartments
501 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College