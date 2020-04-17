3921 BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities
Situated in the heart of Sherman Oaks, this marvelous furnished home is nestled among lush greenery and embodies both sophistication and luxury. Contemporary view home exquisitely remodeled. Gorgeous details throughout including hardwood floors. The gourmet kitchen consists of top-of-the-line appliances.The living room features a contemporary fireplace and built-in speakers for surround sound entertainment. Dual French doors open out to the back patio perfect for entertaining. An outdoor kitchen and freestanding awning provides a perfect area for outdoor dining and a large fire pit is sure to be a gathering place. 2 car garage and 4 more cars can be parked on the driveway (very rare on Beverly Glen). Large balcony in the master bedroom for your morning coffee. Nest system. Key-less entry, video bells on both entries.