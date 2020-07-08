All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3915 Frances Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3915 Frances Avenue
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3915 Frances Avenue

3915 Frances Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3915 Frances Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Fantastic Mar Vista / Culver-West Larger 1-Bedroom Unit - Very spacious yet charming renovated 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment unit in a smaller sized, residential neighborhood site. Approximately 700 square feet with lots of natural light throughout. Close to the beach and shops. Two car parking and Laundry on-site.

12 Month Lease, $2,280 monthly rent with reduced $1,500 security deposit for Good Credit Only (700+)!

Unit will be available Dec. 11, 2019 and even with the holiday, should go fast! Apply today!!

Contact Charles at either 310-560-8860 or email charlesshad1@gmail.com for showings and questions.

(RLNE5357295)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3915 Frances Avenue have any available units?
3915 Frances Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 3915 Frances Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3915 Frances Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3915 Frances Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3915 Frances Avenue offers parking.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue have a pool?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3915 Frances Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3915 Frances Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
R3
4091 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Carlton Canyon Apartments
5826 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College