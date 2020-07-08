3915 Frances Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fantastic Mar Vista / Culver-West Larger 1-Bedroom Unit - Very spacious yet charming renovated 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath apartment unit in a smaller sized, residential neighborhood site. Approximately 700 square feet with lots of natural light throughout. Close to the beach and shops. Two car parking and Laundry on-site.



12 Month Lease, $2,280 monthly rent with reduced $1,500 security deposit for Good Credit Only (700+)!



Unit will be available Dec. 11, 2019 and even with the holiday, should go fast! Apply today!!



Contact Charles at either 310-560-8860 or email charlesshad1@gmail.com for showings and questions.



