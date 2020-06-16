3910 BERRYMAN Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning new contemporary house offers quality design and a fresh, modern appeal. Living room has modern light fixtures, 14-foot vaulted ceilings and a wall fireplace which leads to a gourmet chef's kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, a huge center island, and wide plank floors lend warmth to the lines of glass and the abundance of light that characterize much of the interior. There are four spacious bedrooms plus an office, with four and ~ baths. Two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs with the additional office which divides the two bedrooms downstairs for privacy. Each floor has its own master bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second level. Dual zoned A/C and smart Nest controls make this house a very comfortable place to live. A large pine tree shades the house and the well-landscaped backyard leads to a large finished garage. No cats please