All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3910 BERRYMAN Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 11:32 PM

3910 BERRYMAN Avenue

3910 Berryman Avenue · (310) 702-8398
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3910 Berryman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2665 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning new contemporary house offers quality design and a fresh, modern appeal. Living room has modern light fixtures, 14-foot vaulted ceilings and a wall fireplace which leads to a gourmet chef's kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has top of the line stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, a huge center island, and wide plank floors lend warmth to the lines of glass and the abundance of light that characterize much of the interior. There are four spacious bedrooms plus an office, with four and ~ baths. Two bedrooms upstairs and two downstairs with the additional office which divides the two bedrooms downstairs for privacy. Each floor has its own master bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second level. Dual zoned A/C and smart Nest controls make this house a very comfortable place to live. A large pine tree shades the house and the well-landscaped backyard leads to a large finished garage. No cats please

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have any available units?
3910 BERRYMAN Avenue has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have?
Some of 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3910 BERRYMAN Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3910 BERRYMAN Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artisan on 2nd
601 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity