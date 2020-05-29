All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

3901 Walton Ave

3901 Walton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3901 Walton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Congress North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3Ba House by USC - Property Id: 282340

Please call/text Dawn 310-237-8920 to schedule appointment to view. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!

Located 2 blocks from California Banc Stadium, Coliseum, Natural History Museum and the highly anticipated George Lucas Museum. Minutes from USC and DTLA.

Amenities Include:
* Remodeled Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3ba w/private Yard & Garage
* Hardwood laminate flooring & tile
* New kitchen Includes stainless steel appliance package (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)
* In Unit Full Size Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor
* Updated Bathrooms with designer tile & hardware
* Custom Paint
* 4 Window A/C Units will keep you cool!
* Parking: Garage and driveway (Electric Gate)
Terms:
Lease 12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $3300.00
Security Deposit $2500.00
Utilities Paid by Owner: Garden Service Only
Pets: Small Breed Animals Under 25lbs ok
Pet Deposit: $300 per animal (Max 2)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282340
Property Id 282340

(RLNE5786456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3901 Walton Ave have any available units?
3901 Walton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3901 Walton Ave have?
Some of 3901 Walton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3901 Walton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3901 Walton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3901 Walton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3901 Walton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3901 Walton Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3901 Walton Ave does offer parking.
Does 3901 Walton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3901 Walton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3901 Walton Ave have a pool?
No, 3901 Walton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3901 Walton Ave have accessible units?
No, 3901 Walton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3901 Walton Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3901 Walton Ave has units with dishwashers.
