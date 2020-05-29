3901 Walton Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3Ba House by USC - Property Id: 282340



Please call/text Dawn 310-237-8920 to schedule appointment to view. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!



Located 2 blocks from California Banc Stadium, Coliseum, Natural History Museum and the highly anticipated George Lucas Museum. Minutes from USC and DTLA.



Amenities Include:

* Remodeled Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3ba w/private Yard & Garage

* Hardwood laminate flooring & tile

* New kitchen Includes stainless steel appliance package (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)

* In Unit Full Size Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor

* Updated Bathrooms with designer tile & hardware

* Custom Paint

* 4 Window A/C Units will keep you cool!

* Parking: Garage and driveway (Electric Gate)

Terms:

Lease 12 Month Lease

Monthly Rent $3300.00

Security Deposit $2500.00

Utilities Paid by Owner: Garden Service Only

Pets: Small Breed Animals Under 25lbs ok

Pet Deposit: $300 per animal (Max 2)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282340

Property Id 282340



(RLNE5786456)