3901 Walton Ave

Beautiful Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3Ba House by USC - Property Id: 282340
Please call/text Dawn 310-237-8920 to schedule appointment to view. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!
Located 2 blocks from California Banc Stadium, Coliseum, Natural History Museum and the highly anticipated George Lucas Museum. Minutes from USC and DTLA.
Amenities Include:
* Remodeled Craftsman 2 Story 3bd/3ba w/private Yard & Garage
* Hardwood laminate flooring & tile
* New kitchen Includes stainless steel appliance package (stove, refrigerator, dishwasher)
* In Unit Full Size Washer/Dryer on 2nd floor
* Updated Bathrooms with designer tile & hardware
* Custom Paint
* 4 Window A/C Units will keep you cool!
* Parking: Garage and driveway (Electric Gate)
Terms:
Lease 12 Month Lease
Monthly Rent $3300.00
Security Deposit $2500.00
Utilities Paid by Owner: Garden Service Only
Pets: Small Breed Animals Under 25lbs ok
Pet Deposit: $300 per animal (Max 2)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282340
(RLNE5786456)