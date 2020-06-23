All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 39 PARK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
39 PARK Avenue
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:26 AM

39 PARK Avenue

39 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

39 Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
If you want to live at the beach, this is how you do it! On a Venice walk street just steps to the sand, restaurants and many forms of public transport. Small bungalow in the center of it all, comes with two parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39 PARK Avenue have any available units?
39 PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 39 PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
39 PARK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39 PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 39 PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 39 PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 39 PARK Avenue offers parking.
Does 39 PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39 PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39 PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 39 PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 39 PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 39 PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 39 PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 39 PARK Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 39 PARK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 39 PARK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College