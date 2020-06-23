If you want to live at the beach, this is how you do it! On a Venice walk street just steps to the sand, restaurants and many forms of public transport. Small bungalow in the center of it all, comes with two parking spaces.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39 PARK Avenue have any available units?
39 PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.