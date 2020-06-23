All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
3876 Carpenter Avenue
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

3876 Carpenter Avenue

3876 Carpenter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3876 Carpenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Carpenter School District! New Modern Farm House in one of the most perfect locations in Studio City! Designed for indoor / outdoor entertainment. Sophisticated relaxed black and white scheme with an open floor plan. High ceiling throughout. Chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances stunning finishes and design. Control 4 smart home. Private rooftop deck provides a quiet spot to enjoy the sunrise or sunsets with amazing views! Spacious backyard with a sparkling pool/spa. Minutes to Ventura Blvd dinning & shopping. Easy Westside access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have any available units?
3876 Carpenter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have?
Some of 3876 Carpenter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3876 Carpenter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3876 Carpenter Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3876 Carpenter Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3876 Carpenter Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue offer parking?
No, 3876 Carpenter Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3876 Carpenter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3876 Carpenter Avenue has a pool.
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3876 Carpenter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3876 Carpenter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

