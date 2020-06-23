3876 Carpenter Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604 Studio City
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
new construction
Carpenter School District! New Modern Farm House in one of the most perfect locations in Studio City! Designed for indoor / outdoor entertainment. Sophisticated relaxed black and white scheme with an open floor plan. High ceiling throughout. Chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances stunning finishes and design. Control 4 smart home. Private rooftop deck provides a quiet spot to enjoy the sunrise or sunsets with amazing views! Spacious backyard with a sparkling pool/spa. Minutes to Ventura Blvd dinning & shopping. Easy Westside access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3876 Carpenter Avenue have any available units?
3876 Carpenter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.