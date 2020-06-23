3876 Carpenter Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub new construction

Carpenter School District! New Modern Farm House in one of the most perfect locations in Studio City! Designed for indoor / outdoor entertainment. Sophisticated relaxed black and white scheme with an open floor plan. High ceiling throughout. Chefs kitchen with top of the line appliances stunning finishes and design. Control 4 smart home. Private rooftop deck provides a quiet spot to enjoy the sunrise or sunsets with amazing views! Spacious backyard with a sparkling pool/spa. Minutes to Ventura Blvd dinning & shopping. Easy Westside access.