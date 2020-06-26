All apartments in Los Angeles
3875 CARNAVON Way
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

3875 CARNAVON Way

3875 Carnavon Way · No Longer Available
Location

3875 Carnavon Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remarks : Hollywood Regency north of Los Feliz. This four bedroom, four bath home has been totally revamped. Upon entering the home you are welcomed by a formal foyer. The grand circular living room has a fireplace and unique acoustics suited for music enhanced by a 360-degree dome-shaped ceiling. Adjacent there is a step down formal dining room with plenty of space for formal gatherings with serene views and a wall of glass opening onto a generously sized patio for al fresco dining. The new kitchen is a chefs dream with Sub-Zero, Miele and Wolf range appliances with plenty of cabinetry and a well-appointed island. There is a den/family room and a sitting room. The master bedroom has French doors opening onto views of the hills and Glendale as well as a generously sized gorgeous bathroom. The new systems include plumbing, electrical, roof, sewer line and new hardwood floors throughout the home. The outdoor space includes lower & upper patios and plenty of usable flat yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3875 CARNAVON Way have any available units?
3875 CARNAVON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3875 CARNAVON Way have?
Some of 3875 CARNAVON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3875 CARNAVON Way currently offering any rent specials?
3875 CARNAVON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3875 CARNAVON Way pet-friendly?
No, 3875 CARNAVON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3875 CARNAVON Way offer parking?
Yes, 3875 CARNAVON Way offers parking.
Does 3875 CARNAVON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3875 CARNAVON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3875 CARNAVON Way have a pool?
No, 3875 CARNAVON Way does not have a pool.
Does 3875 CARNAVON Way have accessible units?
No, 3875 CARNAVON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3875 CARNAVON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3875 CARNAVON Way has units with dishwashers.
