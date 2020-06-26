3875 CARNAVON Way

Amenities

Remarks : Hollywood Regency north of Los Feliz. This four bedroom, four bath home has been totally revamped. Upon entering the home you are welcomed by a formal foyer. The grand circular living room has a fireplace and unique acoustics suited for music enhanced by a 360-degree dome-shaped ceiling. Adjacent there is a step down formal dining room with plenty of space for formal gatherings with serene views and a wall of glass opening onto a generously sized patio for al fresco dining. The new kitchen is a chefs dream with Sub-Zero, Miele and Wolf range appliances with plenty of cabinetry and a well-appointed island. There is a den/family room and a sitting room. The master bedroom has French doors opening onto views of the hills and Glendale as well as a generously sized gorgeous bathroom. The new systems include plumbing, electrical, roof, sewer line and new hardwood floors throughout the home. The outdoor space includes lower & upper patios and plenty of usable flat yard.