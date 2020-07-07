All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:34 PM

3871 Seneca Avenue

3871 Seneca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3871 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Prime area in Atwater so close to shopping, trendy stores and great restaurants. This is a bungalow duplex and it is in move in condition. Brand new roof, copper plumbing, newer electrical wiring and a newer ceiling light fixture. The remodeled kitchen has new quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, a newer stainless steel stove and refrigerator. There is a newer wall air conditioner and ceiling fan. Brand new window coverings and hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The unit is approximately 700 sq ft with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a 3/4 bathroom all newer. There is a secured shared laundry area with a new washer and dryer and secured storage cabinets. There is a front patio perfect for morning coffee . Included is an assigned secured storage shed. Also the unit offers two off street parking spaces. This unit has been completing refurbished and is move in ready. Landlord pays utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3871 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
3871 Seneca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3871 Seneca Avenue have?
Some of 3871 Seneca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3871 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3871 Seneca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3871 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3871 Seneca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3871 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
No, 3871 Seneca Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3871 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3871 Seneca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3871 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 3871 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3871 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3871 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3871 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3871 Seneca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

