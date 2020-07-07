3871 Seneca Avenue

Amenities

Prime area in Atwater so close to shopping, trendy stores and great restaurants. This is a bungalow duplex and it is in move in condition. Brand new roof, copper plumbing, newer electrical wiring and a newer ceiling light fixture. The remodeled kitchen has new quartz counter tops, newer cabinets, a newer stainless steel stove and refrigerator. There is a newer wall air conditioner and ceiling fan. Brand new window coverings and hardwood laminate flooring throughout. The unit is approximately 700 sq ft with two bedrooms, a full bathroom and a 3/4 bathroom all newer. There is a secured shared laundry area with a new washer and dryer and secured storage cabinets. There is a front patio perfect for morning coffee . Included is an assigned secured storage shed. Also the unit offers two off street parking spaces. This unit has been completing refurbished and is move in ready. Landlord pays utilities.