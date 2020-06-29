3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home South of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks is ready to move in! This Traditional Cape Cod exudes charm and character inside and out! Bright and spacious, the home boasts over 2000 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on lush, magical park-like grounds. An inviting living room with a fireplace, crown moldings and baseboards, vaulted and beamed cathedral ceiling, bay window, plantation shutters, built-in bookshelves and hardwood floors throughout. A formal dining area with a bay window and built in bookshelves. The cozy family room with a fireplace and sliding doors open up to the private grassy expanse w a covered seating area, gentle hillside w/ a viewing deck, offering a tranquil environment and framing a Zen-like backyard. Great flow into the updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, 6-burner Viking gas range, double ovens, refrigerator, dishwasher, filtered water and trash compactor. Adjacent to the kitchen is an office area with a built –in desk and drawers. Two great size bedrooms downstairs with a beautiful updated bathroom in between them. Upstairs, enjoy the romantic Master Retreat that features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, two separate dressing areas and vanities, bathtub and stall shower! Plenty of storage space, security system, washer and dryer included in garage. Just minutes from Ventura Boulevard, this home embodies a feeling of seclusion and serenity in a wonderful neighborhood. A MUST SEE!