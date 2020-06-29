All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:28 AM

3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue

3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home South of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks is ready to move in! This Traditional Cape Cod exudes charm and character inside and out! Bright and spacious, the home boasts over 2000 Sq Ft, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on lush, magical park-like grounds. An inviting living room with a fireplace, crown moldings and baseboards, vaulted and beamed cathedral ceiling, bay window, plantation shutters, built-in bookshelves and hardwood floors throughout. A formal dining area with a bay window and built in bookshelves. The cozy family room with a fireplace and sliding doors open up to the private grassy expanse w a covered seating area, gentle hillside w/ a viewing deck, offering a tranquil environment and framing a Zen-like backyard. Great flow into the updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, 6-burner Viking gas range, double ovens, refrigerator, dishwasher, filtered water and trash compactor. Adjacent to the kitchen is an office area with a built –in desk and drawers. Two great size bedrooms downstairs with a beautiful updated bathroom in between them. Upstairs, enjoy the romantic Master Retreat that features a fireplace, vaulted ceilings, plantation shutters, two separate dressing areas and vanities, bathtub and stall shower! Plenty of storage space, security system, washer and dryer included in garage. Just minutes from Ventura Boulevard, this home embodies a feeling of seclusion and serenity in a wonderful neighborhood. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have any available units?
3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have?
Some of 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers parking.
Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have a pool?
No, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3854 Ventura Canyon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
AVA Toluca Hills
3600 Barham Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Altitude Apartments
5900 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College