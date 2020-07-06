3848 FREDONIA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Gated street-to-street secluded oasis in Hollywood Hills. Upon entry, upper level offers formal living room, dining area open to gourmet kitchen w/ top appliances, en-suite bdrm w/ lots of closet space, 2 bonus rooms & full bath all encompassed by a wrap-around balcony overlooking multiple outdoor entertaining areas. Lower level houses en suite mater bdrm w/ walk-in closet, screening rm, powder rm & laundry closet. Lower level continues w/ a huge lounge/gaming rm that features two separate bars & an additional rm that can be set up as a recording studio. Double doors from lounge open to beautiful main outdoor space for seamless entertaining w/ an expansive pool, a spa, fire pit, built in BBQ, & waterfall. Additional outdoor spaces include a separate grass area & separate dining deck. Two car garage + additional off-street space for 2 more cars. A unique blend of outdoor entertaining & creative space conveniently located close to major production studios & the world known Sunset Strip