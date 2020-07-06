All apartments in Los Angeles
3848 FREDONIA Drive
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

3848 FREDONIA Drive

3848 Fredonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3848 Fredonia Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Gated street-to-street secluded oasis in Hollywood Hills. Upon entry, upper level offers formal living room, dining area open to gourmet kitchen w/ top appliances, en-suite bdrm w/ lots of closet space, 2 bonus rooms & full bath all encompassed by a wrap-around balcony overlooking multiple outdoor entertaining areas. Lower level houses en suite mater bdrm w/ walk-in closet, screening rm, powder rm & laundry closet. Lower level continues w/ a huge lounge/gaming rm that features two separate bars & an additional rm that can be set up as a recording studio. Double doors from lounge open to beautiful main outdoor space for seamless entertaining w/ an expansive pool, a spa, fire pit, built in BBQ, & waterfall. Additional outdoor spaces include a separate grass area & separate dining deck. Two car garage + additional off-street space for 2 more cars. A unique blend of outdoor entertaining & creative space conveniently located close to major production studios & the world known Sunset Strip

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have any available units?
3848 FREDONIA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have?
Some of 3848 FREDONIA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 FREDONIA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3848 FREDONIA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 FREDONIA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3848 FREDONIA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3848 FREDONIA Drive offers parking.
Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3848 FREDONIA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3848 FREDONIA Drive has a pool.
Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have accessible units?
No, 3848 FREDONIA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 FREDONIA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 FREDONIA Drive has units with dishwashers.

