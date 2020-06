Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Hurry, Run, Bike, or Scooter on over to this wonderful south of the boulevard Studio City custom built ranch charmer. Beautiful 2,100 sq ft, 3 bedroom 2 bath plus den pool home. All wood floors, eat in kitchen, formal dining room and wet bar. Central air, new stainless kitchen appliances, washer and dryer included. This is the best location in Studio City. Ready for immediate occupancy.