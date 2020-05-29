3844 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bathtub

This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is the entire first floor of a duplex. Recently renovated and BRAND NEW laminate floors. Spacious bedrooms, one with a fireplace!



Open-concept kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.



TWO Bathrooms fully updated bathroom - newer tiled floors, bathtub, vanity with larger sink - ALL your bathroom essentials!



NO parking space



BONUS washer & dryer saving you valuable time to do laundry in the comfort of you home.



$ 40.00 Application fee. Apply online at: WWW.MISSIONPROPERTYSERVICES.COM