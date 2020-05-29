All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

3844 Woodlawn Avenue

3844 Woodlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3844 Woodlawn Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90011
South Central LA

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is the entire first floor of a duplex. Recently renovated and BRAND NEW laminate floors. Spacious bedrooms, one with a fireplace!

Open-concept kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.

TWO Bathrooms fully updated bathroom - newer tiled floors, bathtub, vanity with larger sink - ALL your bathroom essentials!

NO parking space

BONUS washer & dryer saving you valuable time to do laundry in the comfort of you home.

$ 40.00 Application fee. Apply online at: WWW.MISSIONPROPERTYSERVICES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
3844 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 3844 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3844 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
No, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 Woodlawn Avenue has units with dishwashers.

