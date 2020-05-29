3844 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities
This awesome 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is the entire first floor of a duplex. Recently renovated and BRAND NEW laminate floors. Spacious bedrooms, one with a fireplace!
Open-concept kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher.
TWO Bathrooms fully updated bathroom - newer tiled floors, bathtub, vanity with larger sink - ALL your bathroom essentials!
NO parking space
BONUS washer & dryer saving you valuable time to do laundry in the comfort of you home.
$ 40.00 Application fee. Apply online at: WWW.MISSIONPROPERTYSERVICES.COM