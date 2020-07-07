All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3835 FRANKLIN AVE

3835 W Franklin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3835 W Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

all utils included
pool
yoga
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
ISLAND VIBES, VIBRANT AND ONE OF A KIND DETACHED POOL HOUSE! LOFT STYLE & FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES PAID! NESTLED IN FRANKLIN HILLS!
No, you\'re not in Bali or Costa Rica, you\'re just finally in the right home in LA. Rarely do I get this type of property. You know, the one that we conjure up as our ideal, not asking for too much, just L.A. living done right type of property. Yep, here it is. In all its architectural glory!
Located up high in the Franklin Hills, this modern architectural home built in 2005, is completely detached from its mother home in the front. Walk up the steps and through the secured gate to a lush and tropical quiet retreat with a sparkling shared pool and awesome BBQ area - the perfect combo to an awesome summer! Floor to ceiling windows/doors line the front of the home, inviting in loads of sunshine. Once inside, there\'s no way you can\'t smile! Yellow and teal walls, an aqua sofa, and a spiral staircase are all begging to be noticed. Smile! Laugh! Giggle while walking up the spiral staircase you secretly never thought you\'d actually have.
The spiral staircase leads to the lofted bedroom, housing your bed, armoire, and desk. A built-in projection screen hangs from the vaulted ceilings, allowing you to watch your movies like the real cinema pro you are! Basic cable is included with this home. When you\'re not catching up on Oscar-nominated movies, relax and let the palm trees peeking in from the windows set the backdrop to your meditation, writing, yoga, or whatever this home inspires you to do FOR YOU. I suspect this home will provide the headspace you\'ve been needing to finally bring your creative desires to fruition.
A full kitchen is off the open floor plan on the first floor, along with a large bathroom with stand up shower! Lots of cabinets and storage space for your linens and clothes. All utilities covered and the home is furnished, so bring only what sparks joy!

Available Now
Deposit plus 1st month rent due at lease signing
Owners pays for all utilities
Sorry, no pets
Shared pool and BBQ area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have any available units?
3835 FRANKLIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have?
Some of 3835 FRANKLIN AVE's amenities include all utils included, pool, and yoga. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3835 FRANKLIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3835 FRANKLIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3835 FRANKLIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE offer parking?
No, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have a pool?
Yes, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE has a pool.
Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3835 FRANKLIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3835 FRANKLIN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

