3835 FRANKLIN AVE

all utils included pool yoga bbq/grill furnished

ISLAND VIBES, VIBRANT AND ONE OF A KIND DETACHED POOL HOUSE! LOFT STYLE & FULLY FURNISHED! ALL UTILITIES PAID! NESTLED IN FRANKLIN HILLS!

No, you\'re not in Bali or Costa Rica, you\'re just finally in the right home in LA. Rarely do I get this type of property. You know, the one that we conjure up as our ideal, not asking for too much, just L.A. living done right type of property. Yep, here it is. In all its architectural glory!

Located up high in the Franklin Hills, this modern architectural home built in 2005, is completely detached from its mother home in the front. Walk up the steps and through the secured gate to a lush and tropical quiet retreat with a sparkling shared pool and awesome BBQ area - the perfect combo to an awesome summer! Floor to ceiling windows/doors line the front of the home, inviting in loads of sunshine. Once inside, there\'s no way you can\'t smile! Yellow and teal walls, an aqua sofa, and a spiral staircase are all begging to be noticed. Smile! Laugh! Giggle while walking up the spiral staircase you secretly never thought you\'d actually have.

The spiral staircase leads to the lofted bedroom, housing your bed, armoire, and desk. A built-in projection screen hangs from the vaulted ceilings, allowing you to watch your movies like the real cinema pro you are! Basic cable is included with this home. When you\'re not catching up on Oscar-nominated movies, relax and let the palm trees peeking in from the windows set the backdrop to your meditation, writing, yoga, or whatever this home inspires you to do FOR YOU. I suspect this home will provide the headspace you\'ve been needing to finally bring your creative desires to fruition.

A full kitchen is off the open floor plan on the first floor, along with a large bathroom with stand up shower! Lots of cabinets and storage space for your linens and clothes. All utilities covered and the home is furnished, so bring only what sparks joy!



Available Now

Deposit plus 1st month rent due at lease signing

Owners pays for all utilities

Sorry, no pets

Shared pool and BBQ area