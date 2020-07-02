3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Charming, beautifully remodeled executive home with spectacular panoramic views throughout most of the house. Close to 2,000 Sqft of elegant space! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. Bedrooms all have views and large closets that have built in shelves + drawers. Sparkling pool with relaxing pool area. This modern home has luxurious high-end interiors. Beautiful entryway, large windows that let in lots of natural light, gas fireplace, central air conditioning and sound system throughout the house. The kitchen has a lot of granite counter space, elegant cabinetry with glass cupboards, a large pantry, laundry room with washer and dryer and stainless appliances. There is a large balcony and covered patio at the back that is perfect for entertaining. This home is in a quiet secluded street in Sherman Oaks close to the 405 and 101 Freeways, Mullholland Drive, Studio City and Beverly Hills.