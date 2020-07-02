All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive

3821 Beverly Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3821 Beverly Ridge Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Charming, beautifully remodeled executive home with spectacular panoramic views throughout most of the house. Close to 2,000 Sqft of elegant space! 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 fully renovated bathrooms. Bedrooms all have views and large closets that have built in shelves + drawers. Sparkling pool with relaxing pool area. This modern home has luxurious high-end interiors. Beautiful entryway, large windows that let in lots of natural light, gas fireplace, central air conditioning and sound system throughout the house. The kitchen has a lot of granite counter space, elegant cabinetry with glass cupboards, a large pantry, laundry room with washer and dryer and stainless appliances. There is a large balcony and covered patio at the back that is perfect for entertaining. This home is in a quiet secluded street in Sherman Oaks close to the 405 and 101 Freeways, Mullholland Drive, Studio City and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have any available units?
3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3821 BEVERLY RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

