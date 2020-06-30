All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3819 GOLDWYN Terrace

3819 Goldwyn Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3819 Goldwyn Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90232
Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Very Charming Single Family Home, just steps away from downtown Culver City, restaurants, parks, Expo line, and theaters. Built in 1923, this cute Craftsman gem has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, features a working fireplace, original woodwork detailing, hardwood floors, and lots of charm. Many recent upgrades including interior and exterior paint, an efficient cook's dream kitchen with newer stainless appliances and butcher block counters. The private backyard oasis is complete with mature fruit trees, and ample space for the avid gardener. Spacious patio area is ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. 1 Year Lease or Longer is Possible, 1 Month Security Deposit, NO Pets, Non-Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have any available units?
3819 GOLDWYN Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have?
Some of 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3819 GOLDWYN Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace offers parking.
Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have a pool?
No, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3819 GOLDWYN Terrace has units with dishwashers.

