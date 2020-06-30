3819 GOLDWYN Terrace

Amenities

Very Charming Single Family Home, just steps away from downtown Culver City, restaurants, parks, Expo line, and theaters. Built in 1923, this cute Craftsman gem has 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath, features a working fireplace, original woodwork detailing, hardwood floors, and lots of charm. Many recent upgrades including interior and exterior paint, an efficient cook's dream kitchen with newer stainless appliances and butcher block counters. The private backyard oasis is complete with mature fruit trees, and ample space for the avid gardener. Spacious patio area is ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. 1 Year Lease or Longer is Possible, 1 Month Security Deposit, NO Pets, Non-Smoking.