Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3810 Wilshire Boulevard

3810 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3810 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
MOVE IN READY!!! Luxury high rise one bedroom one bathroom condo in LA Mid-Wilshire district located in the heart of Korea-Town right across the street from the most famous Wiltern Theater. Short distances to Downtown and West LA, this recently remodeled unit comes with hardwood floors, refrigerator, Bosch washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and heating. Enjoy all the building amenities while living here such as 24-hour security, roof-top pool/spa that has a spectacular view of the city,right next to a fully equipped fitness gym that you can access 24 hours a day at your convenience so call now!. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the hottest place in the city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
3810 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 3810 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3810 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard has a pool.
Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
