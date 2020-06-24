3810 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

MOVE IN READY!!! Luxury high rise one bedroom one bathroom condo in LA Mid-Wilshire district located in the heart of Korea-Town right across the street from the most famous Wiltern Theater. Short distances to Downtown and West LA, this recently remodeled unit comes with hardwood floors, refrigerator, Bosch washer/dryer in the unit and central AC and heating. Enjoy all the building amenities while living here such as 24-hour security, roof-top pool/spa that has a spectacular view of the city,right next to a fully equipped fitness gym that you can access 24 hours a day at your convenience so call now!. Don't miss this opportunity to live in the hottest place in the city.