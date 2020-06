Amenities

parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated two bedroom two bath apartment ready for that special couple who loves peace and quiet. The view from this unit is unbelievable and the location is even better. Secured, underground parking and storage for your bicycles as well . For the summer evenings take a short walk down to the beach and enjoy the Catalina Views and Pt. Fermin Park. Welcome Home !