All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3791 Wasatch Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3791 Wasatch Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

3791 Wasatch Ave

3791 Wasatch Avenue · (310) 251-7488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3791 Wasatch Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4 baths, $11500 · Avail. now

$11,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154

Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach. Walking to great Restaurants, Stores, Bars and Bowling Alley. EV charging available.
Located in the heart of Mar Vista. 2 story, tastefully remodeled. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island. The downstairs features 3 beds and 2 baths, 2-tone inlayed hardwood floors, fireplace, dedicated laundry room with large capacity washer/dryer. Secluded resort-style backyard w/'al fresco dining area, large living wall and solar heated 38ft pool and hot tub w/electric safety cover. The upstairs boasts an opulent master suite with hand hewn hardwood floors, walk in closets, covered balcony overlooking the private pool and backyard. Luxurious Carrera marble master bath w/dual sinks, spa-like shower and tub. 2nd bedroom also on suite offers a large remodeled full bathroom with balcony access. Solar panels. Garage optional and negotiable.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183154
Property Id 183154

(RLNE5835923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 Wasatch Ave have any available units?
3791 Wasatch Ave has a unit available for $11,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3791 Wasatch Ave have?
Some of 3791 Wasatch Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 Wasatch Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3791 Wasatch Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 Wasatch Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 Wasatch Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3791 Wasatch Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3791 Wasatch Ave does offer parking.
Does 3791 Wasatch Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3791 Wasatch Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 Wasatch Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3791 Wasatch Ave has a pool.
Does 3791 Wasatch Ave have accessible units?
No, 3791 Wasatch Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 Wasatch Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 Wasatch Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3791 Wasatch Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity