3791 Wasatch Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Luxury 5Bed 4Bath 38' Pool/Hot Tub 2m from Beach - Property Id: 183154



Very Private 5 Bed 4 Bath House, Dual zone A/C Heating. Sunny. Open plan with a great vibe. Central location only 2.4m to Venice Beach. Walking to great Restaurants, Stores, Bars and Bowling Alley. EV charging available.

Located in the heart of Mar Vista. 2 story, tastefully remodeled. Chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large center island. The downstairs features 3 beds and 2 baths, 2-tone inlayed hardwood floors, fireplace, dedicated laundry room with large capacity washer/dryer. Secluded resort-style backyard w/'al fresco dining area, large living wall and solar heated 38ft pool and hot tub w/electric safety cover. The upstairs boasts an opulent master suite with hand hewn hardwood floors, walk in closets, covered balcony overlooking the private pool and backyard. Luxurious Carrera marble master bath w/dual sinks, spa-like shower and tub. 2nd bedroom also on suite offers a large remodeled full bathroom with balcony access. Solar panels. Garage optional and negotiable.

