3781 DUBLIN Avenue

Welcome home! This traditional 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Leimert Park is available now! The property is perfect for a small family and offers hardwood floors, tons of natural light, a fireplace and a big backyard with fruit trees. The kitchen comes equipped with butcher block counters, a stove and dishwasher. Centrally located in the coveted community of Leimert Park, this property is easily accessible to the Expo line, USC, Exposition Park, Banc of California Stadium and Leimert Park Village with its many coffee shops, eateries and art galleries. Don't miss this opportunity!