Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3781 DUBLIN Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3781 DUBLIN Avenue

3781 S Dublin Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3781 S Dublin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
coffee bar
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Welcome home! This traditional 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in Leimert Park is available now! The property is perfect for a small family and offers hardwood floors, tons of natural light, a fireplace and a big backyard with fruit trees. The kitchen comes equipped with butcher block counters, a stove and dishwasher. Centrally located in the coveted community of Leimert Park, this property is easily accessible to the Expo line, USC, Exposition Park, Banc of California Stadium and Leimert Park Village with its many coffee shops, eateries and art galleries. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have any available units?
3781 DUBLIN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have?
Some of 3781 DUBLIN Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3781 DUBLIN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3781 DUBLIN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3781 DUBLIN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue offers parking.
Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have a pool?
No, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3781 DUBLIN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3781 DUBLIN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
