Los Angeles, CA
3780 Beethoven St.
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

3780 Beethoven St.

3780 Beethoven Street · No Longer Available
Location

3780 Beethoven Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3780 Beethoven St. Available 10/11/19 2 Bedroom Home w/ HUGE Backyard in Mar Vista - This lovely, two-bedroom, one and a half bath single family home on a private lot in Mar Vista is within 1 mile from all grade level schools. It features a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, nest thermostat for central a/c and heat, washer and dryer hookup, a beautiful well-lit sun room and a huge yard to entertain in with a detached 2 car garage.

Rental Rate: $3, 900 (Gardener included)
Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview, applicable deposit and pet rent).

If you would like more information and/or to schedule an appointment to view this home, please contact:

Jnae
KMK Leasing
310-963-1146

LOCATION:
Centrally located between Mar Vista and Venice, just east of Lincoln Blvd. Close to great schools, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Nearby is a park with golf courts, as well as the 405 & 90 freeways.

PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Beethoven Street Elementary School (K-5) 0.1 miles
Mark Twain Middle School (6-8) 0.3 miles
Venice High School (9-12) 0.4 miles

(RLNE5120511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3780 Beethoven St. have any available units?
3780 Beethoven St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3780 Beethoven St. have?
Some of 3780 Beethoven St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3780 Beethoven St. currently offering any rent specials?
3780 Beethoven St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3780 Beethoven St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3780 Beethoven St. is pet friendly.
Does 3780 Beethoven St. offer parking?
Yes, 3780 Beethoven St. offers parking.
Does 3780 Beethoven St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3780 Beethoven St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3780 Beethoven St. have a pool?
No, 3780 Beethoven St. does not have a pool.
Does 3780 Beethoven St. have accessible units?
No, 3780 Beethoven St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3780 Beethoven St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3780 Beethoven St. does not have units with dishwashers.
