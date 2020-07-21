Amenities
3780 Beethoven St. Available 10/11/19 2 Bedroom Home w/ HUGE Backyard in Mar Vista - This lovely, two-bedroom, one and a half bath single family home on a private lot in Mar Vista is within 1 mile from all grade level schools. It features a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, nest thermostat for central a/c and heat, washer and dryer hookup, a beautiful well-lit sun room and a huge yard to entertain in with a detached 2 car garage.
Rental Rate: $3, 900 (Gardener included)
Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview, applicable deposit and pet rent).
LOCATION:
Centrally located between Mar Vista and Venice, just east of Lincoln Blvd. Close to great schools, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Nearby is a park with golf courts, as well as the 405 & 90 freeways.
PUBLIC SCHOOLS:
Beethoven Street Elementary School (K-5) 0.1 miles
Mark Twain Middle School (6-8) 0.3 miles
Venice High School (9-12) 0.4 miles
