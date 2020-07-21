Amenities

3780 Beethoven St. Available 10/11/19 2 Bedroom Home w/ HUGE Backyard in Mar Vista - This lovely, two-bedroom, one and a half bath single family home on a private lot in Mar Vista is within 1 mile from all grade level schools. It features a fully equipped kitchen with appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, nest thermostat for central a/c and heat, washer and dryer hookup, a beautiful well-lit sun room and a huge yard to entertain in with a detached 2 car garage.



Rental Rate: $3, 900 (Gardener included)

Pets are welcome (subject to pet interview, applicable deposit and pet rent).



If you would like more information and/or to schedule an appointment to view this home, please contact:



Jnae

KMK Leasing

310-963-1146



LOCATION:

Centrally located between Mar Vista and Venice, just east of Lincoln Blvd. Close to great schools, restaurants, shops, and public transportation. Nearby is a park with golf courts, as well as the 405 & 90 freeways.



PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Beethoven Street Elementary School (K-5) 0.1 miles

Mark Twain Middle School (6-8) 0.3 miles

Venice High School (9-12) 0.4 miles



